PBC Peshawar Centre Organizes "Adabi Mela"

PBC Peshawar Centre organizes "Adabi Mela"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The series of functions under the auspices of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar Centre in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan is continued.

In this connection, a multilingual literary function titled 'Adabi Mela' was organized the other day, said a press release on Friday.

Poets and writers of all languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event.

The participants held a threadbare discussion on the history of urdu, Pashto, Hindko and Kohar (Chitrali) literature, development and evolution of new trends in them. Poets including Professor Nasir Ali Syed, Professor Dr Nazir Tabbasum, Dr Roshan Kaleem, Iqbal Sikandar, Malik Arshad Hussain and Khair Mohammad Sohail participated in the function while Nayyar Sarhadi was host of the function.

The speakers appreciated the role of poets in the promotion and development of different languages and while paying tributes to them said that every human loves his mother tongue and always remains in forefront for its promotion.

Highlighting the role of PBC Peshawar, Station Director, Iffat Jabbar said that the centre and its whole team is broadcasting day-night programmes in various languages, so all languages get their due representation.

She said that jointly all languages become a bouquet of flowers and the centre since independence is carrying this bouquet forward towards the height of development.

The participants also appreciated the role of PBC Peshawar in the promotion of languages and said that Peshawar Centre is the only platform that is in the forefront of all languages of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the function, poets presented their poems to express their love for the country and received commendation from the audience while Guitarist Saddique enthralled the participants through his instrumental items.

The function was second of the series of programmes scheduled in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the national independence as last month 'Azadi Mela' was organized on the green lawn of the centre.

Furthermore, the centre in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations had also arranged a contest of national songs and the Names received from other PBC centres of KP for first, second and third positions have been dispatched for national level contest, which will be held on August 14.

The programme 'Adabi Mela' would be broadcast at 9:00 P.M on July 23 from Peshawar centre on medium waves, which could also be heard online through live streaming.

