PBM-Amir Paracha-Disability PBM strives for welfare of PWDs:Amir Fida Paracha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are an important part of our society and PBM is taking several initiatives to make them financially independent.

Talking to APP he added that PBM always stands beside persons with disabilities and will continue its efforts to further improve and extend its efforts for the betterment of PWDs.

He said that the main objective of the establishment of PBM was to cater to the needs of special people and provide them with maximum facilities.

"PBM is providing assistive devices, health care facilities, and technical skills to these people aiming to bring them into the mainstream", he said.

He added that PBM was also providing cochlear implant facilities to deaf persons which is an expensive treatment.

Unfortunately, currently, the project of a cochlear implant is stopped due to budgetary constraints however PBM was still trying to continue the facilities.

He said that PBM was also working to provide upgraded and customized wheelchairs to physically impaired people and also collaborating with different NGOs to extend support to special persons by providing them with better devices.

He said, "I want to reassure you that PBM and the government of Pakistan are standing beside these people and committed to providing them maximum relief and facilities.

Amir Paracha said that PBM is also planning to provide specialized technical training for the skill development of these special people so that they can be financially independent and contribute to the process of national development and prosperity.

