UrduPoint.com

PBM-Amir Paracha-Disability PBM Strives For Welfare Of PWDs:Amir Fida Paracha

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PBM-Amir Paracha-Disability PBM strives for welfare of PWDs:Amir Fida Paracha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Amir Fida Paracha said that Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are an important part of our society and PBM is taking several initiatives to make them financially independent.

Talking to APP he added that PBM always stands beside persons with disabilities and will continue its efforts to further improve and extend its efforts for the betterment of PWDs.

He said that the main objective of the establishment of PBM was to cater to the needs of special people and provide them with maximum facilities.

"PBM is providing assistive devices, health care facilities, and technical skills to these people aiming to bring them into the mainstream", he said.

He added that PBM was also providing cochlear implant facilities to deaf persons which is an expensive treatment.

Unfortunately, currently, the project of a cochlear implant is stopped due to budgetary constraints however PBM was still trying to continue the facilities.

He said that PBM was also working to provide upgraded and customized wheelchairs to physically impaired people and also collaborating with different NGOs to extend support to special persons by providing them with better devices.

He said, "I want to reassure you that PBM and the government of Pakistan are standing beside these people and committed to providing them maximum relief and facilities.

Amir Paracha said that PBM is also planning to provide specialized technical training for the skill development of these special people so that they can be financially independent and contribute to the process of national development and prosperity.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

12 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

12 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

13 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.