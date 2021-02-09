PDM will stage power show in Hyderabad today

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is hosting the rally while the streets and buildings of the city have been decorated with the party’s flags as well as posters of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The sources say that PDM public meeting will be held near the By-pass.

“Preparations for the PDM political showdown in the anti-government campaign in Hyderabad have been finalized,” say the sources.

The sources say that a 40-feet wide, 120 feet long and 13 high stage has been set up to accommodate the PDM leaders.

A reception camp has been set up for the participants of the public meeting.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other heads of opposition parties will address the public meeting.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her visit to Hyderabad following the accident of her daughter, Mehrunnisa, who is under treatment at a hospital in Lahore.