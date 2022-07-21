UrduPoint.com

PDMA Issues High Alert Of Urban Flash Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PDMA issues high alert of urban flash flooding

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :After day of scorching heat in the provincial capital, heavy downpour with gusty winds and thundershower on Thursday inundated almost all roads and streets in the city besides disrupting traffic.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) no loss of life or property was reported till filling of this news, however, the power supply to most parts of the city was disrupted.

The authority has also issued high alter of urban, flash and riverine flooding all across the province as the Met Office has predicted more rains till July 28.

Rainwater inundated areas in Saddar, Cantonment, University road, Suri Pull, Hashtnagri, Ring Road, Chargano Chowk, Kohat road and inner city.

The service of Bus Rapid Transit was also affected due to accumulation of rain water at various junctions and underpasses.

Many vehicles including motorbikes and cars stopped due to pool of rain water on road and people were seen pushing the vehicles and bikes.

During the last 24 hours, scattered to widespread rain-wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls was reported from Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Buner, Swabi and Mardan, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Swat, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, North and South Waziristan districts.

