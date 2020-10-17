FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s show was totally flopped as the opposition parties failed to gather people.

This was said by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq here on Saturday.

He said the gathering had showed a true picture of the opposition as all parties could not fill the entire venue.

He said 11 parties joined hands against the accountability process initiated by the incumbent government, adding that the corrupt elements would be disappointed once again as they will not be granted any deal.

He said people were fully aware of designs of the PDM and they will also foil theirconspiracies.