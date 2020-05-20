PDN to distribute ration among 10m deserving families in Punjab: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the Punjab Development Network (PDN), through its attached NGOs had distributed ration among 850000 families in Punjab against the target of 100000 families which may touch the figure of one million families by Eid ul Fitr. He thanked the King Salman Foundation for honoring him to distribute 22000 parcels of ration among deserving families in the province.

Talking at a Ramazan special programme of a private news channel, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, who is also the Chairman of Sarwar Foundation, said that under the Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund, the government would spend Rs 4000 million by Eidul Fitr for providing ration to poor families and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for medical teams working at forefront against COVID-19 on emergency basis.

Besides, the Federal government granted Rs 12000 each to 12 million families across the country, he added.

Ch Sarwar said the high social status and autonomy in this world was meaningless without helping and supporting the deserving people and poor segments of the society. He said that despite of successful achievements in his life which included his honour of being the first Muslim member of British parliament besides a successful businessman, he was feeling true satisfaction through his charity activities.

To a question, he said that he visited remote town of Pakpatan on the request of a local philanthropist to attend the distribution ceremony of 2000 packs of ration as chief guest. He also ordered to establish ten water filtration plants in the area, the governor told.