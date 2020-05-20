UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDN To Distribute Ration Among 10m Deserving Families In Punjab: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:48 AM

PDN to distribute ration among 10m deserving families in Punjab: Governor

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the Punjab Development Network (PDN), through its attached NGOs had distributed ration among 850000 families in Punjab against the target of 100000 families which may touch the figure of one million families by Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday said the Punjab Development Network (PDN), through its attached NGOs had distributed ration among 850000 families in Punjab against the target of 100000 families which may touch the figure of one million families by Eid ul Fitr. He thanked the King Salman Foundation for honoring him to distribute 22000 parcels of ration among deserving families in the province.

Talking at a Ramazan special programme of a private news channel, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, who is also the Chairman of Sarwar Foundation, said that under the Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund, the government would spend Rs 4000 million by Eidul Fitr for providing ration to poor families and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) for medical teams working at forefront against COVID-19 on emergency basis.

Besides, the Federal government granted Rs 12000 each to 12 million families across the country, he added.

Ch Sarwar said the high social status and autonomy in this world was meaningless without helping and supporting the deserving people and poor segments of the society. He said that despite of successful achievements in his life which included his honour of being the first Muslim member of British parliament besides a successful businessman, he was feeling true satisfaction through his charity activities.

To a question, he said that he visited remote town of Pakpatan on the request of a local philanthropist to attend the distribution ceremony of 2000 packs of ration as chief guest. He also ordered to establish ten water filtration plants in the area, the governor told.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Governor Poor Punjab Water Parliament May Muslim Government Million

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

36 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

3 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.