Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Peaceful protest PTI's democratic right: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said a peaceful protest was the democratic right of every citizen

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said a peaceful protest was the democratic right of every citizen.

Addressing party workers at Swabi before starting the march towards Islamabad, Imran Khan said their march was under constitutional domain. They would remain peaceful and there was no justification for crackdown against the PTI workers.

He said Pakistan could make progress only by eliminating corruption and pursuing an independent foreign policy. Rampant corruption and slavery of others hampered a country's development .

The PTI chief urged the people of all walks of life, including lawyers and civil society to join the long march.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the PTI's only demand was early free, fair and transparent election so that the people of Pakistan could decide about future government.

He said their long march was peaceful as evident from national flags in the hands of participants.

Qureshi said the PTI would continue efforts for elimination of corruption, terrorism, illiteracy and injustice in the country.

