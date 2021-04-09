UrduPoint.com
PEC For Strictly Code Of Conduct In Bye-polls NA-249

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Sindh, Aijaz Anwer Chouhan, has urged candidates contesting bye-elections in NA 249 Karachi West II to comply with code of conduct in letter and spirit.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, the PEC sought cooperation of contesting candidates and political parties to ensure conducting free and fair electioneering in peaceful environment. Carrying or exhibiting arms would be completely banned while all candidates were also barred from use of panaflex, hoardings, bill boards and graffiti.

ECP has also specified the size of posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners and portraits while any candidate or his supporters have to obtain permission for hoisting a party flag on a government or private building, he said.

Visits of public office holders or use of state resources to benefit any contesting candidate would not be allowed at any case, PEC maintained and asked the district administration to ensure compliance of code of conduct and intimate the ECP in case of any violation.

ECP has appointed District Monitoring Officers and monitoring officers to ensure compliance of code of conduct, he said and warned of stern action against the candidate involved.

He directed returning officer to provide copies of code of conduct to contestants as well as to deputy commissioner and SSPs of concerned area.

