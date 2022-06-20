UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Renews Landing Rights' Permission Of CGTN News, CGTN-9 Documentary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

PEMRA renews landing rights' permission of CGTN News, CGTN-9 Documentary

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday renewed the landing rights' permission of the two foreign television channels, including CGTN News and CGTN-9 Documentary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday renewed the landing rights' permission of the two foreign television channels, including CGTN news and CGTN-9 Documentary.

The renewal rights have been given on the request of the M/S Pakistan Television Foundation (Guarantee) Limited, said a press release.

The approval to this effect was given in the 171st meeting of PEMRA, headed by its Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig.

PEMRA renewed the CGTN News landing rights' permission in the "News and Current Affairs" category, while the CGTN-9 Documentary renewal was made in the "Entertainment".

The meeting approved the issuance of a Satellite tv broadcast license to the Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT), Peshawar in the "Special Subjects" (non-commercial) category.

The request for license renewal of the M/S Radiance (pvt) Limited's mobile TV (video and audio content provision) service was also approved during the meeting.

The authority approved issuance of internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution service licences to the M/S Telenex Private Limited Lahore and M/S Brain Telecommunication Limited Lahore for the IPTV Zone Lahore (Lahore Telecom Region).

The approval for issuing the IPTV distribution service licences to M/S Optics Private Lahore Limited for three IPTV zones, including Multan (Multan Telecom Region), Gujranwala (Gujranwala Telecom Region) and Islamabad (Islamabad Telecom Region) was also given during the meeting.

The meeting also accorded approval for revoking the landing rights' permission given to M/S Iron Line Production Private Limited for foreign satellite TV channels, including Cinemachi kids, Cinimachi, Movie Smiles TV and Party TV.

Moreover, the authority approved the request for change in management, transfer of shares and inclusion of new stakeholders and directors in the M/S IRIS Communications Private Limited Lahore, M/S Mehran TV Private Limited Karachi and M/S Media Times Limited Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Federal board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmad, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman and others.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Internet Film And Movies Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Gujranwala FBR Media TV Media Times Limited PTV

Recent Stories

SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwa ..

SFJ slams Indian state sponsored attacks on Gurdwaras

1 minute ago
 Elected representatives of 27 UCs of Havelian tehs ..

Elected representatives of 27 UCs of Havelian tehsil take oath

1 minute ago
 Hina Rabbani calls on CM Punjab

Hina Rabbani calls on CM Punjab

1 minute ago
 Online petition launched to muster public support ..

Online petition launched to muster public support for probe into KP forest fires ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completio ..

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of sentences

9 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh receives first monsoon rain

Northern Sindh receives first monsoon rain

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.