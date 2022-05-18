Pensioner welfare Association GU urges payment of pension, outstanding dues

Pensioners' Welfare Association (PWA) of Gomal University Wednesday called for payment of pensions, outstanding dues and increase in pension as announced by the government in budget

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) ::Pensioners' Welfare Association (PWA) of Gomal University Wednesday called for payment of pensions, outstanding dues and increase in pension as announced by the government in budget.

General Secretary PWA GU Liaqat Ali Khan said that last day another retired professor of the varsity died but his varsity administration didn't pay him pension, adding that the hundreds of pensioner employees were wondering for their outstanding dues and payment of pension.

He warned that if the university would not take any solid step and pay 20 months additional pension, 10 percent increase and one and half month outstanding dues they would take some extreme step.

Liaqat urged the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Governor and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher education Commission and Higher Education Department KP to take notice of non-payment of pension to university employees and issue directives in this regard.