People To Be Made Aware Of 'Helpline 1094' Through SMS: Shehla Raza

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 08:17 PM

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Wednesday said the people of the province would be made aware of 'Gender-based Violence Helpline 1094' through the Short Message Service (SMS).

She stated this while addressing a ceremony organized for promotion of the Helpline 1904 at a local hotel, according to a spokesman of the department.

Shehla Raza said that they were in contact with various mobile service providers for the purpose.

She said the Women Development department was working for the welfare of the women to make them aware of the aforesaid helpline and women-related laws. She said every person of the society should also play his/her role in this regard.

The minister said the Sindh government had enacted various laws related to the women and those laws had been appreciated at international level.

She said the percentage of women in police jobs in accordance with the law was 10 percent but unfortunately their number was low.

She said the women should be encouraged to join the police department. Shehla Raza said the legal aid system could be improved and keeping in mind that fact famous law experts had been involved in the Women Complaint Cells.

She said that the women were playing an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

She further said that the women had many opportunities in every sector of the country and they were making efforts for their involvement in the same.

Shehla said that the women should be economically empowered and it was need of the hour.

While replying to a question, she said it had been observed that in the matter of forced-marriages the females testified in favour of their spouse in the court. To another question, she said that the discouragement of forced conversion of religion was a collective responsibility of everyone.

