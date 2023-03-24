UrduPoint.com

People's Electric Bus Service To Run On More Routes In Ramazan: Sharjeel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 08:27 PM

People's Electric Bus Service to run on more routes in Ramazan: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit System Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Sindh government has decided to run People's Electric Bus Service on more routes in the holy month of Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit System Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the Sindh government has decided to run People's Electric Bus Service on more routes in the holy month of Ramazan.

The decision had been made in a meeting on public transport projects on Friday.

He directed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements to this effect. More new electric buses were being purchased.

