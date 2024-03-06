PESCO Announces 16 Feeders Of Peshawar Loadshedding Free
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday announced no-loadshedding from 16 feeders of the provincial capital.
The PESCO chief Akhtar Hameed Khan expressed gratitude to the provincial government, district administration and police in elimination of power theft from the provincial capital.
He said that PESCO teams selected 99 high loss feeders of Peshawar to make those loadshedding free under the loadshedding free Peshawar campaign, adding that a vigorous operation against electricity theft helped reduce line losses from 78 feeders of Peshawar.
He said that load shedding would be eliminated by reducing the losses from other feeders of Peshawar in the next phase.
The PESCO chief urged the consumers to avoid electricity theft and pay dues on time for uninterrupted power supply.
