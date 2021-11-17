Pesco announces power shutdown for different parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday announced power shutdown notice for different parts of the province due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 18, 20, 23 November from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad-III, IV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on November 18, 22, 24 from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Pishtakhara, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Lundi Arbab feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Peshawar City Transmission Line on November 17 from 09:00AM to 05:00PM, resultantly load Shading will be carried out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar City, Rehman Baba, Taru Jabba, Pabbi and Nowshehra Industrial grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Swat Grid Station on November 18, 20, 21 November from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Haspatal, Mingora-I, II, IV, Kabal, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on November 18, 20, 21 from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khwaza Khela, Shin, Charbagh Express, Chopriyal, Baidra, Darush Khela, Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on November 18, 22, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Timergara feeders will face inconvenience.