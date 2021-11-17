UrduPoint.com

Pesco Announces Power Shutdown For Different Parts Of KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pesco announces power shutdown for different parts of KP

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday announced power shutdown notice for different parts of the province due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Wednesday announced power shutdown notice for different parts of the province due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 18, 20, 23 November from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad-III, IV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Industrial Kohat Road Grid Station on November 18, 22, 24 from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Pishtakhara, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bara, Lundi Arbab feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Peshawar City Transmission Line on November 17 from 09:00AM to 05:00PM, resultantly load Shading will be carried out during this period on 132 KV Peshawar City, Rehman Baba, Taru Jabba, Pabbi and Nowshehra Industrial grid.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Swat Grid Station on November 18, 20, 21 November from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Haspatal, Mingora-I, II, IV, Kabal, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Gulkadra, Marghuzar, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwaza Khela Grid Station on November 18, 20, 21 from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Khwaza Khela, Shin, Charbagh Express, Chopriyal, Baidra, Darush Khela, Express Shawar feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on November 18, 22, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Timergara feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Swat Company Road Kohat Saidu Timergara Barikot Khwaza Khela Charbagh Jamrud November From PESCO

Recent Stories

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18,567 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

13 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and ga ..

RAK Ruler receives delegation of Polish oil and gas exploration and extraction c ..

13 minutes ago
 Over 6 lakh children vaccinated against measles, r ..

Over 6 lakh children vaccinated against measles, rubella

4 minutes ago
 Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory C ..

Joint sitting clears Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulat ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy ship conducts rescue operation in No ..

Pakistan Navy ship conducts rescue operation in North Arabian sea

4 minutes ago
 KP government approves establishment of PMU for Ga ..

KP government approves establishment of PMU for Gandhara Valley City

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.