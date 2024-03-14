Open Menu

PESCO Imposes Rs1.58 Bln Fines, Removes 49000 Hooks During Ongoing Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESCO imposes Rs1.58 bln fines, removes 49000 hooks during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company in its ongoing operations, initiated under the directives of Power Division and supervision of CEO PESCO, Akhtar Hameed Khan against power pilferers and defaulters, has so far removed over 49000 illegal connections and imposed fines amounting to over 1.58 billion.

According to the PESCO Spokesman on Thursday here, the PESCO operations has entered its 189th day in various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa circles including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Bannu and Khyber where raids were being conducted against power pilferers and defaulters.

During the operations, carried out by the task forces of PESCO since 7th September, last, heavy fines were being imposed and scores of power pilferers arrested.

The spokesman said so far above 5000 power pilferers have been arrested red-handed from various circles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said apart from this over 12000 FIRs have also been registered against the power pilferers and defaulters at their respective police stations.

Giving details of the removed illegal connections, the spokesman said from Peshawar circle 11775 illegal electricity connections have been removed while from Khyber Circle 8901 illegal connections and from Mardan circle, 7606 illegal connections were removed.

Likewise, he said from Swat Circle 4080, from Bannu circle 7855, from Swabi circle 2810, from Mansehra circle 977, from Abbottabad circle 386 and from D I Khan circle 3356 illegal connections have been removed during the operation continued since September 7th 2023.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Electricity Abbottabad Swat Company Mansehra Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Circle Swabi I Khan September From Billion PESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

6 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

2 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

2 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

2 hours ago
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan