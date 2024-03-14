PESCO imposes Rs1.58 bln fines, removes 49000 hooks during ongoing operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company in its ongoing operations, initiated under the directives of Power Division and supervision of CEO PESCO, Akhtar Hameed Khan against power pilferers and defaulters, has so far removed over 49000 illegal connections and imposed fines amounting to over 1.58 billion.

According to the PESCO Spokesman on Thursday here, the PESCO operations has entered its 189th day in various Khyber Pakhtunkhwa circles including Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Bannu and Khyber where raids were being conducted against power pilferers and defaulters.

During the operations, carried out by the task forces of PESCO since 7th September, last, heavy fines were being imposed and scores of power pilferers arrested.

The spokesman said so far above 5000 power pilferers have been arrested red-handed from various circles of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said apart from this over 12000 FIRs have also been registered against the power pilferers and defaulters at their respective police stations.

Giving details of the removed illegal connections, the spokesman said from Peshawar circle 11775 illegal electricity connections have been removed while from Khyber Circle 8901 illegal connections and from Mardan circle, 7606 illegal connections were removed.

Likewise, he said from Swat Circle 4080, from Bannu circle 7855, from Swabi circle 2810, from Mansehra circle 977, from Abbottabad circle 386 and from D I Khan circle 3356 illegal connections have been removed during the operation continued since September 7th 2023.