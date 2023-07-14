PESCO notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The PESCO authorities on Friday notified power shutdown for various areas of the city due to maintenance work.

According to the company, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Grid Station on July 16 and 19 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, University Town, NCR, PAF, Saddar, Mall Road, MES, Warsak Road, Marble Industries, CAA,Palosi, ICF, BOK and Scarp feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PESCO Colony Grid Station on July, 16 and 19 from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm, resultantly consumer of 11 KV ICF, Darmangi and Warsak Road feeders will face inconvenience.