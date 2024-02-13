PESCO notifies power suspension

Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station on February 14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers 132 KV Peshawar University , Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on February 13 ,15 and 20 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of New Hayatabad 5 and Ring Road feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Dorani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 14th and 17th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial , Jahangir Abad,University Town, NCB, Air Port , PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry , SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Bank Of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman and Khazana feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from Haripur – Havelian Transmission Line on 15th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Tank, Gomal AMC, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and Kholian Bala grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.