PESCO Notifies Power Suspension
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 05:45 PM
Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Peshawar Electrical Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday notified power suspension from various grids of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.
Power supply would remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station on February 14 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers 132 KV Peshawar University , Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on February 13 ,15 and 20 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of New Hayatabad 5 and Ring Road feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Dorani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 14th and 17th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial , Jahangir Abad,University Town, NCB, Air Port , PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry , SAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Bank Of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman and Khazana feeders would face inconvenience.
Power supply would remain suspended from Haripur – Havelian Transmission Line on 15th February from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Tank, Gomal AMC, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and Kholian Bala grid connected feeders would face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets
Shopkeepers fined
Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal
HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled
PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April11 seconds ago
-
PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets13 seconds ago
-
Shopkeepers fined15 seconds ago
-
Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation5 seconds ago
-
No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur6 seconds ago
-
Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies8 seconds ago
-
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive10 seconds ago
-
Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal20 minutes ago
-
Five booked over violation of child labour act25 minutes ago
-
Police finalizes security plan for PSL25 minutes ago
-
2265 kites confiscated, 13 kite sellers held25 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for anti-polio campaign reviewed45 minutes ago