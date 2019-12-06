UrduPoint.com
PESCO Notifies Power Suspension For Various Localities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has notified power suspension from various grid stations of the city due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO here, power supply will remain suspended from 11 KV Hayatabad Grid Station on December 7 and 9 from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of Hayatabad and Deans Heights will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 11 KV University Grid Station on December 8 and 9 from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers of Abdarra, Sufaid Dehri, academy Town and Achini will face inconveniences.

The electricity supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Estate Grid Station on December 7 and 10 from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab, Deh Bahadur, Sheikh Muhammadi, Kohat Road and Bara feeders will face inconveniences.

Pakistan

