PESCO notifies power suspension on different KP feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 9th and 11th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Professor Model Town, Sheikh Yaseen and Regi feeders will face inconvenience.

It further informed that power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 9th and 11th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Air Port, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Garhi, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said that power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 9th and 11th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power Supply will remain suspended from Kholian Bala-Haripur Transmission Line on 9th January from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 66 KV Haripur, Havelian and Kot 2 grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will also remain suspended from Mansehra - Oghi Transmission Line on 10th January from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Oghi, Battal, Jabri Power House grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 9th and 10th January from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Oghi and Battal grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply, it said will also suspended from Abbottabad – Nathia Gali Transmission Line on 9th and 10th January from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nathia Gali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.