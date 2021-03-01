Pesco notifies power suspension on various feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on, 3rd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Bandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, Barikot, Odigram, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Thakhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face in convenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 3rd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kot Najeebullah 1,2, Phosphate, Zeb Pharma, Town 2, Kalabat 2, KTS 2, Judicial Complex; Auxiliary , Kot 2, Chamba, PIDC, KTS 1,2, Swabi Mera , Phosphate, Town 3, SNK feeders will face in convenience.

Th power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 3rd, 9th, 15th, 18th March from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Attar Shesha, Shaheen Shaheed feeders will face in convenience. The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kholian Bala Grid Station on 3rd, 6th, 10th, 14th, 18th, 21st, 24th, 27th and 30th March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV City Havellian, Town Havellian, Khokal, Industrial 1, Kholian , Jabri feeders will face in convenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Timergara Grid Station on 3rd March from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Old Timergara, Lal Qila, Old Mayar, Timergara 2, Maidan, New Timergara, New Mayar, Dursh Khela, Aka Khel, Odigram, Balambat, Mian Baba Sheikhan, Khal, Manyal, Express Jandool, Shamshi Khan, Tormang 1, Shamar Bagh, Wrsak , DHQ Timergara feeders will face in convenience.