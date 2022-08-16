UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension On Various Peshawar Feeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 17th and 20th August from 07 a.m. to 12 p.m. due to which consumers of 11 KV Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daud Zai-1 & Amp2, Old Naguman, New Tukth Abad, Haryana-1, New Naguman, Nishat-3, Nishat-1Old, Mohammad Zai and Gulo Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 17th and 20th August from 07 a.

m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Samar Bagh, Opazi, Pir Bala-1& 2, Industrial, Chagarmatti, Pajaggi, Benazir Women University, Nishat old, Nishat New, Kaniza, Nishat and Haryana-2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 17th, 21st and 24th August from 07 a.m. to 12 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTH, Commercial 1, 2, University Town, NCR, PAF, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, Warsak Road, CAA, Tehkal Payan, Scarp, Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Darwazgar and Mariyam Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

