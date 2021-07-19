PESCO sets up crisis management cell for Eid ul Adha

On the directions of Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, a crisis management cell has been established at WAPDA House here to deal with any emergency during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan, a crisis management cell has been established at WAPDA House here to deal with any emergency during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

Chief Engineer Operation PESCO would supervise the crisis management cell and would issue necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay in case of any power failure due to technical faults.

The CEO directed PESCO to make all necessary arrangement for Eid ul Adha to keep the power supply smooth during the holidays. He also directed provision of necessary equipment to all PESCO Sub divisions and complaint centers to tackle any emergency situation promptly.

PESCO Chief also issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eid holidays and asked the Circle, divisional and Sub Divisional complaint cells to remain Operational to meet up any emergency.

Meanwhile the consumers were advised to contact their concerned local Complaint Offices in case of any emergency or contact Crisis Management Cell on telephone No. 091-9212010, 091-9212028 , Chief Engineer Operation PESCO,0330-9971040.

Consumers could also lodged their complaints on 118 or sending SMS to 8118 and by dialing phones/cell No of Customer Services Centre Peshawar Circle 091-9212523, Khyber Circle 0919217576, Mardan Circle 0937-9230288, Swat Circle 0946-9240367, Hazara-1Circle 0992-9310089, Hazara-2 Circle 0997-920018, Bannu Circle 0928-613173 and Swabi Circle 0938-221209.