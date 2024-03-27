(@FahadShabbir)

A petition has been moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to form a commission for inquiry on alleged letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A petition has been moved to Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to form a commission for inquiry on alleged letter of six judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Mian Daood Advocate has filed a constitutional petition to the apex court.

It stated that SJC was not a forum to take up such issues, adding that the letter was an attempt to scandalize the judiciary.

It said that the letter has given reference of only certain case, except this it didn’t mention any other case. It appears to be a premeditated plan, it added.

The petition prayed the court to form a commission to inquiry into the matter.