PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid inaugurated the ‘Eat Safe Food Campaign’ intending to improve the food quality at dhabas and food stalls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid inaugurated the ‘Eat Safe Food Campaign’ intending to improve the food quality at dhabas and food stalls.

In the first phase, Lahore’s 15 markets have been selected for this campaign and it is to be extended very soon across Punjab. Hygiene training will be given to small food points workers without charging any fee while medical screening of all food handlers and other workers will also be done.

The PFA DG expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of inaugurating the campaign at Shadman Market. He said that this initiative of PFA will help improve the diet and health of the common man.

He said that initially the campaign was started from 15 different markets of the provincial metropolis including Barkat Market, Taxili Gate, G1 Market, Chauburji, Regal Chowk, Shadman Market, Food Street Old Anarkali, Food Street Shahi Qila, Kareem Block, Gawalmandi Food Street, Lakshmi Chowk, Liberty Market, Moon Market Iqbal Town, Moon Market Gulshan Ravi, Neela Gumbad Anarkali markets.

He said that the PFA had introduced a special licence category with a reasonable fee for small businesses under the campaign. He said that it was very important for every food business to obtain a licence from the competent authority.

Muhammad Asim Javed said that complete instructions and guidelines were also being given to small-scale food businesses, local shops, food points and street hawkers. He added that the directive contains complete instructions regarding conducting food business in accordance with the rules.

He said that the purpose of the Punjab Food Authority is to bring reforms to the food business as per international policies. The continuous checking process will be sustained to maintain the quality of food, hygiene and food standards, he said.