PFA Seizes 200-kg Of Rotten Meat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has stepped up its crackdown on substandard meat,

confiscating 200 kilograms of rotten and unhygienic meat during a raid in Millatabad,

Street No. 6, on Monday.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the operation targeted an illegal slaughterhouse, where the

meat was declared unfit for human consumption by a veterinary expert. The spoiled meat

was immediately destroyed on site to prevent it from reaching the market.

Police have registered a case against those involved, although the suspects fled the

scene during the raid.

