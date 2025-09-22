PFA Seizes 200-kg Of Rotten Meat
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) has stepped up its crackdown on substandard meat,
confiscating 200 kilograms of rotten and unhygienic meat during a raid in Millatabad,
Street No. 6, on Monday.
According to a PFA spokesperson, the operation targeted an illegal slaughterhouse, where the
meat was declared unfit for human consumption by a veterinary expert. The spoiled meat
was immediately destroyed on site to prevent it from reaching the market.
Police have registered a case against those involved, although the suspects fled the
scene during the raid.
