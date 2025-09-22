Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has said that concrete steps are being taken for the peoples’ welfare.

He expressed these views while chairing the second weekly meeting held to review progress on district service delivery targets.

The meeting was attended by the district administration and heads of all relevant government departments.

The officials gave a detailed briefing on the targets set, and clear directives were issued to ensure timely implementation and improved departmental performance.

The DC said that it was a top priority of the government to make service delivery more effective and transparent at the district level.

He urged all departments to meet their assigned targets with full dedication.

Departments were instructed to complete their objectives within the stipulated time to avoid any delays in the provision of basic public services.

Officials expressed their commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure the success of development and welfare initiatives at the district level.

