Progress On District Service Delivery Targets Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan has said that concrete steps are being taken for the peoples’ welfare.
He expressed these views while chairing the second weekly meeting held to review progress on district service delivery targets.
The meeting was attended by the district administration and heads of all relevant government departments.
The officials gave a detailed briefing on the targets set, and clear directives were issued to ensure timely implementation and improved departmental performance.
The DC said that it was a top priority of the government to make service delivery more effective and transparent at the district level.
He urged all departments to meet their assigned targets with full dedication.
Departments were instructed to complete their objectives within the stipulated time to avoid any delays in the provision of basic public services.
Officials expressed their commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure the success of development and welfare initiatives at the district level.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed2 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat2 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in one-wheeling accident on Lahore’s Canal Road12 minutes ago
-
Renovated cardiology ward inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign continues in Sarai Alamgir12 minutes ago
-
PDMA Multan Officer dies of heart attack during flood duty12 minutes ago
-
APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army22 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister Punjab Social Welfare visit Bhowana32 minutes ago
-
Classes resume in 93 flood-hit schools32 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts partly cloudy weather for coastal areas in Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Chairman, PMYP visits Mirpur-AJK based KORT52 minutes ago