PFA Signs MoU With Food Asia To Improve Safety Standards
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 07:02 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 18th Food Asia International Expo to strengthen food safety standards and promote Pakistan’s food industry at the international level, here on Wednesday
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority is actively working on initiatives related to food-grade packaging, nutrition awareness, and boosting exports. He added that during the Expo, conferences will be organized on halal meat exports and dairy product quality improvement, while stalls on nutrition, quality food, food business facilitation, and food safety awareness will also be set up.
Highlighting the significance of the agreement, the DG said its purpose is to introduce global food safety standards in Lahore and connect Pakistan’s food industry with international markets. More than 600 national and international companies will showcase their products, while over 1,000 brands will benefit from modern innovations in food processing and packaging.
He added that 100 international delegates from 10 countries will participate in the event. Pakistan’s annual food exports, he said, have already surpassed USD 5 billion, with Punjab contributing over 60 percent of the country’s agricultural exports. The MoU, he stressed, will create investment opportunities and open new avenues for exports.
The DG added that the exhibition will cover three dedicated halls focusing on food production, packaging, technology, and consumer health. International certifications will also be introduced to raise standards and transform Lahore into a hub of the global food industry. He added that the PFA is committed to fulfilling the vision of Chief Minister Punjab for a “Healthy Punjab.”
