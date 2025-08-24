Punjab Bans Bouquets, Gifts During School Visits
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Secretary Education Punjab, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, has issued a directive banning the presentation of bouquets and gifts during official visits to schools across the province.
A formal letter has been issued by the Punjab Education Department to all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities, instructing them to enforce this policy and ensure its strict compliance.
The directive emphasizes that any funds or resources typically spent on such gestures should instead be utilized for the welfare of students.
Secretary Education Wattoo stressed the importance of simplicity in official engagements and urged education officers at all levels to discourage exhibitionism. He clearly stated that no flowers or gifts should be presented during visits by any official of the school Education Department.
The policy is part of broader efforts to cultivate a culture of humility, practicality, and student-focused priorities within the education system.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds
UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India releases water into Tawi River: fear of impact on Punjab districts along River Chenab2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews flood relief arrangements2 minutes ago
-
River Chenab in medium flood at Head Marala2 minutes ago
-
Best facilities to be provided during Rabi-ul-Awwal: DC2 minutes ago
-
77mm rain brings relief and challenges to Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly assures continued support for Mansehra flood-affected families2 minutes ago
-
WASA MD inspects drainage operations after heavy rainfall2 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans bouquets, gifts during school visits3 minutes ago
-
Two SSU policemen martyred in road accident in Balakot12 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured in road accident13 minutes ago
-
Natural disasters beyond human control; Sardar Yousaf13 minutes ago
-
Chinese film exhibition concludes at Alhamra13 minutes ago