Punjab bans bouquets, gifts during school visits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Secretary Education Punjab, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, has issued a directive banning the presentation of bouquets and gifts during official visits to schools across the province.

A formal letter has been issued by the Punjab Education Department to all Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of District Education Authorities, instructing them to enforce this policy and ensure its strict compliance.

The directive emphasizes that any funds or resources typically spent on such gestures should instead be utilized for the welfare of students.

Secretary Education Wattoo stressed the importance of simplicity in official engagements and urged education officers at all levels to discourage exhibitionism. He clearly stated that no flowers or gifts should be presented during visits by any official of the school Education Department.

The policy is part of broader efforts to cultivate a culture of humility, practicality, and student-focused priorities within the education system.