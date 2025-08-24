Open Menu

Natural Disasters Beyond Human Control; Sardar Yousaf

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Natural disasters beyond human control; Sardar Yousaf

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that natural disasters were beyond human control, and while the loss of human lives was irreparable, financial losses could be compensated.

Addressing flood victims and local elders in the remote mountainous area of Sam Malkan, Mansehra, the minister said the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the affected people and is utilizing all possible resources for their complete rehabilitation.

He noted that Pakistan was currently facing the impacts of climate change and urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures during the ongoing monsoon season, particularly by avoiding seasonal streams and nullahs.

Highlighting the importance of forests, Sardar Yousaf described them as a national asset and stressed the need to curb illegal deforestation. He also called on the local community to play its part in protecting and preserving forests.

The federal minister urged the provincial government to release funds on an urgent basis for the restoration of link roads, schools, and drinking water schemes damaged by recent rains and floods in Mansehra district.

