PGH donates Rs 1 mln to Alkhidmat Foundation for flood relief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Peshawar General Hospital on Friday contributed Rs 1 million to Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of recent flood victims.

The donation cheque was handed over by CEO Professor Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal to President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman. On the occasion, Hospital Director Professor Dr. Khurshid Ahmed and other senior doctors were also present.

According to hospital spokesperson Rumaisa Ahmed, the contribution has been made under the hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support flood-affected families.

CEO Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal said that besides providing quality healthcare, the hospital also considers service to humanity as a top priority.

He added that this step reflects the hospital’s commitment to stand with the nation in difficult times and pledged continued support for flood victims.

Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President Alkhidmat Foundation, expressed gratitude to the hospital’s management for the generous contribution, noting that the assistance would play a vital role in meeting the urgent needs of affected families.

He said the financial support would help provide food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other essentials to victims on an urgent basis.

He further remarked that such acts of solidarity not only ease the suffering of victims but also serve as an inspiring example of social responsibility and humanitarian service.

He hoped that other institutions would also come forward to contribute, ensuring timely assistance to as many flood-affected families as possible.