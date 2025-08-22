PGH Donates Rs 1 Mln To Alkhidmat Foundation For Flood Relief
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Peshawar General Hospital on Friday contributed Rs 1 million to Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of recent flood victims.
The donation cheque was handed over by CEO Professor Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal to President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Professor Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman. On the occasion, Hospital Director Professor Dr. Khurshid Ahmed and other senior doctors were also present.
According to hospital spokesperson Rumaisa Ahmed, the contribution has been made under the hospital’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support flood-affected families.
CEO Dr. Malik Javed Iqbal said that besides providing quality healthcare, the hospital also considers service to humanity as a top priority.
He added that this step reflects the hospital’s commitment to stand with the nation in difficult times and pledged continued support for flood victims.
Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, President Alkhidmat Foundation, expressed gratitude to the hospital’s management for the generous contribution, noting that the assistance would play a vital role in meeting the urgent needs of affected families.
He said the financial support would help provide food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other essentials to victims on an urgent basis.
He further remarked that such acts of solidarity not only ease the suffering of victims but also serve as an inspiring example of social responsibility and humanitarian service.
He hoped that other institutions would also come forward to contribute, ensuring timely assistance to as many flood-affected families as possible.
Recent Stories
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC for strict action against illegal mining of placer gold3 minutes ago
-
Training sessions held for polio UCMOs and area in-charges ahead of drive in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Haripur Police continue crackdown against drug dealers, confiscate huge quantity of narcotics3 minutes ago
-
PGH donates Rs 1 mln to Alkhidmat Foundation for flood relief3 minutes ago
-
Population Dept actively working to reduce population pressure: DPWO3 minutes ago
-
Fuel tank gutted3 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers held3 minutes ago
-
PHAF MD underscores importance of community involvement in plantation campaigns4 minutes ago
-
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged10 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts Ziyarat of 40-foot handwritten Qur’an13 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with Rs 1.6m worth of fake pesticides14 minutes ago
-
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan18 minutes ago