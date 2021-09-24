PHA develops 2 new green-belts in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has developed two new green-belts in congested areas of the city.

The first green-belt, which is 800 feet long and 20 feet wide, has been developed from Abdullahpur to Rafhan Mills.

The second belt has been developed in front of flats on Jarranwala Road by demolishing an illegal petrol pump. This green-belt has an area of 300 by 80 feet.