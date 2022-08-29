PHA plants more than 10,000 plants along Ring Road Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 10,000 fruity trees and saplings at either sides of Ring Road Sialkot Interchange, here on Monday.

The plants of Guava, Gul-e-Nishtar, Orange, Shisham and other kinds of plants were planted with the help of a non-governmental organization (NGO) under the monsoon plantation drive.

PHA Director General Umar Jhangir said that he appreciated and thanked the welfare organizations for providing trees and saplings for plantation. He said that collective efforts were needed to cope with environmental challenges, adding that everyone should play its due role in this regard and plant maximum saplings and trees in their premises.

The DG said that PHA had started its monsoon plantation drive under which plantation activities were being carried out at various points of the city as current season was suitable for plantation.

He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), welfare organizations,educational institutions and public and private offices were being engaged forthe plantation activities during the drive.