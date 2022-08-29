UrduPoint.com

PHA Plants More Than 10,000 Plants Along Ring Road Interchange

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PHA plants more than 10,000 plants along Ring Road Interchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 10,000 fruity trees and saplings at either sides of Ring Road Sialkot Interchange, here on Monday.

The plants of Guava, Gul-e-Nishtar, Orange, Shisham and other kinds of plants were planted with the help of a non-governmental organization (NGO) under the monsoon plantation drive.

PHA Director General Umar Jhangir said that he appreciated and thanked the welfare organizations for providing trees and saplings for plantation. He said that collective efforts were needed to cope with environmental challenges, adding that everyone should play its due role in this regard and plant maximum saplings and trees in their premises.

The DG said that PHA had started its monsoon plantation drive under which plantation activities were being carried out at various points of the city as current season was suitable for plantation.

He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), welfare organizations,educational institutions and public and private offices were being engaged forthe plantation activities during the drive.

Related Topics

Road Orange Sialkot

Recent Stories

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman I ..

Leaked audios: Miftah lashes out at PTI Chairman Imran , Tarin, Leghari and Jhag ..

2 hours ago
 Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all se ..

Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 is all set to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw fro ..

Tarin asks Punjab Finance Minister to withdraw from IMF deal

4 hours ago
 What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in ..

What is solution to Pakistan's timidity at top in format?

6 hours ago
 Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pa ..

Monsoon rains, floods claim 1,033 deaths across Pakistan

7 hours ago
 COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief ..

COAS visits army troops carrying out flood relief efforts

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.