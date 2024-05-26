Open Menu

PHA Sports Complex Enters Final Renovation Phase

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The renovation of a multifunctional public sports arena operated by the

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Samanabad neighbourhood

was in final stage which would soon be completed.

The sports arena was originally opened by the Lahore Development Authority

(LDA) in 1981, and administrative control of Samanabad Sports Arena was

transferred to PHA in 1998, said PHA spokesperson here on Sunday.

Over five acres of land, the renovation of the Arena was carried out in 2013

and now, under the incumbent PHA director general, Muhammad Tahir Wattoo,

extensive renovation work was initiated last year to restore the facility to its

former glory.

The members-only complex boasts a range of amenities including a state-of-the-art gym,

swimming pool, snooker room, and courts for badminton, squash, and table tennis.

Additionally, aerobics classes are also offered.

Situated in one of Lahore's oldest and most central neighbourhoods, the arena

provides convenient access from all corners of the city, the spokesperson noted.

To ensure the financial sustainability of the facility, the PHA had implemented

measures such as offering memberships and renting out cricket grounds for private

functions, he said.

Plans are also in place to engage the local community through outreach programmes

and advisory boards to better align with community needs, he added.

Recognizing the growing fitness culture in Lahore, the spokesperson highlighted the

importance of providing accessible sports facilities. Many individuals, unable to afford

private facilities in upscale neighbourhood like Gulberg and Defence, rely on public

spaces for their fitness activities.

In response to this need, the PHA had organised events like tent pegging to promote

traditional sports and had introduced initiatives such as a yoga club and a modern

rubber jogging track at Racecourse Park.

"We are dedicated to extending opportunities of sports and recreational activities

to Lahorites,"affirmed the spokesperson. "Our facilities attract individuals

from all over the city, eager to quench their thirst for fitness” he added.

