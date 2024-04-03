Open Menu

'PHA Striving To Beautify Sargodha'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

'PHA striving to beautify Sargodha'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to enhance

beauty of the city so that a clean and green atmosphere will be available

to citizens.

Director PHA Farooq Haider Aziz said this while planting a sapling

with In charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif at the lawn of

Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha office in connection with the

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here on Wednesday.

Media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan and APP staffers were also

present.

Talking to APP, Director Farooq Haider said that all resources were being utilized

for the provision of recreational facilities to people. He added that the PHA had also constructed various intersections in the city while greenbelts were also being maintained

on daily basis.

The 'Plant for Pakistan' drive was in full swing and saplings were also being given

to people free to make the drive a success,he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sargodha All

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

27 minutes ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

1 hour ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

1 hour ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

6 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

15 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

15 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

15 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

15 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

15 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan