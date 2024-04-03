'PHA Striving To Beautify Sargodha'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is striving hard to enhance
beauty of the city so that a clean and green atmosphere will be available
to citizens.
Director PHA Farooq Haider Aziz said this while planting a sapling
with In charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif at the lawn of
Associated Press of Pakistan Sargodha office in connection with the
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign here on Wednesday.
Media consultant PHA Malik Shafqat Awan and APP staffers were also
present.
Talking to APP, Director Farooq Haider said that all resources were being utilized
for the provision of recreational facilities to people. He added that the PHA had also constructed various intersections in the city while greenbelts were also being maintained
on daily basis.
The 'Plant for Pakistan' drive was in full swing and saplings were also being given
to people free to make the drive a success,he added.
