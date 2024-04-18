PHA Striving To Make Ongoing Plantation Campaign A Success: DG PHA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha has said that the authority was striving to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success.
During a visit to Gorakhpur Nursery, he informed that with the cooperation of the citizens, PHA would make all-out efforts for the success of spring and monsoon plantation campaigns. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PHA Rawalpindi would make all possible efforts to plant maximum saplings under the ongoing spring plantation campaign, he said.
The DG during the visit reviewed the preparations for the spring and monsoon plantation drives.
Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that this year, the target of planting thousands of saplings in Rawalpindi City would be successfully achieved with the support of the public and departments concerned.
In Rawalpindi city, a large number of saplings were being planted near Swan Bridge, Gorakhpur, Chakri Road, Mesa Kiswal, Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syedan and along with this, the public was also taking steps to ensure the success of the plantation drive. Free saplings would also be provided to the citizens by PHA, he added.
Gorakhpur Nursery established in Rawalpindi is the largest nursery in the region which is playing an important role in promoting plantation and from here plants are being provided for the parks and plantation campaign of Rawalpindi, he informed.
On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, PHA is making every possible effort to make the spring plantation campaign a success, he said adding, PHA is taking all possible measures regarding a clean and green environment.
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Section 144 to prevent cheating in Matric Exam7 minutes ago
-
UAJK to host 42nd International Pakistan Congress of Zoology7 minutes ago
-
Police bust motorcycle lifter gang8 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers17 minutes ago
-
Marriage hall,petrol pump fined27 minutes ago
-
Punjab Govt making all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens27 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for by-polls27 minutes ago
-
Massive crackdown against drug mafia continues on orders of Sharjeel Memon27 minutes ago
-
Action against power pilferers ordered37 minutes ago
-
893,000 students appear in SSC exams in KP37 minutes ago
-
13m paid to complainants on ombudsman Punjab orders37 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 13 lawbreakers38 minutes ago