PHA striving to make ongoing plantation campaign a success: DG PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Director General (DG), Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Ahmad Hasan Ranjha has said that the authority was striving to make the ongoing plantation campaign a success.

During a visit to Gorakhpur Nursery, he informed that with the cooperation of the citizens, PHA would make all-out efforts for the success of spring and monsoon plantation campaigns. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PHA Rawalpindi would make all possible efforts to plant maximum saplings under the ongoing spring plantation campaign, he said.

The DG during the visit reviewed the preparations for the spring and monsoon plantation drives.

Ahmad Hasan Ranjha said that this year, the target of planting thousands of saplings in Rawalpindi City would be successfully achieved with the support of the public and departments concerned.

In Rawalpindi city, a large number of saplings were being planted near Swan Bridge, Gorakhpur, Chakri Road, Mesa Kiswal, Gujjar Khan and Kallar Syedan and along with this, the public was also taking steps to ensure the success of the plantation drive. Free saplings would also be provided to the citizens by PHA, he added.

Gorakhpur Nursery established in Rawalpindi is the largest nursery in the region which is playing an important role in promoting plantation and from here plants are being provided for the parks and plantation campaign of Rawalpindi, he informed.

