PHC Dismisses Petition Of SIC Seeking Reserved Seats
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Peshawar High Court here Thursday dismissed the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) petition challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling that denied reserved seats to the party.
The five-member bench of PHC led by Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan and comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Arshad Ali dismissed the SIC petitions.
Earlier, during his arguments, SIC's lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said the Constitution does not mention when a party has to submit a list of Names for reserved seats to the ECP.
He argued that it is not written anywhere that a person cannot resubmit the list or when it has to be submitted, adding that there is no restriction on providing a second list and that the ECP could have issued a second schedule, as it did for the general elections.
Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that as per the law, those who participate in elections will get seats.
The court then questioned Barrister Zafar if it was not clearly stated anywhere that the second schedule could not be issued. "The law does not prevent the Election Commission from issuing another schedule," the lawyer responded.
Justice Arshad Ali remarked that Section 104 explains the mechanism for reserved seats as it states that when a list is submitted then another list can be given.
"Section 104 says that if a political party participates in an election, it will give a list," the lawyer argued.
He earlier argued that whoever wins the number of seats, gets reserved seats in the same proportion and their seats cannot be increased.
On March 4, ECP accepted applications of the opposing parties and decided that the seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies would not remain vacant and would be allocated by a proportional representation process of political parties based on seats won by political parties.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats2 minutes ago
-
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Nations are in competitio ..2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah extends heartfelt wishes on ‘Punjab Culture Day'6 minutes ago
-
Polling for 3 senate vacant seats of Balochistan continues6 minutes ago
-
ECP unveils schedule for Senate elections in federal capital's vacant seats6 minutes ago
-
Kohat admin mobilizes against artificial inflation6 minutes ago
-
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission discuss collaboration in energy sector6 minutes ago
-
One arrested with huge quantity of fireworks6 minutes ago
-
156,952 ration bags distributed in Rwp division6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 46 kg drugs in three operations16 minutes ago
-
Punjab culture day observed with simplicity16 minutes ago