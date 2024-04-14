PHC Seals 556 Quackery Centres In Province
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 556 outlets of quacks in Punjab province.
According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, during the month of March, the PHC enforcement teams raided 2,747 treatment centres. At 75 points, earlier declared quackery centres, qualified physicians had started treating patients.
Also, the PHC started surveillance of 1,745 centres. Among all districts, the highest number 49 centres were sealed in Lahore. The rest included 44 each in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, 32 each in Gujranwala and Sargodha, Layyah 27, and 25 each in Okara and Sahiwal.
The spokesperson for the commission said the PHC had so far visited over 187,000 centres, and sealed more than 50,000 illegal outlets, whereas at 39,684 points, other businesses had been started.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO lauds wardens for maintaining flow of traffic on Eid19 seconds ago
-
Kohat Police apprehend head of armed group22 seconds ago
-
Zahid Chanzeb commends efforts to reopen Bahrain Kalam road10 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Deewal Manal village amid family fued10 minutes ago
-
Govt to focus on solution of public problems on priority basis20 minutes ago
-
Increase in taxes hurt cars' sale, purchase business: APCDA20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner,DC visits different areas of city, review rain situation20 minutes ago
-
Man saved before suicide attempt20 minutes ago
-
Buner IBO martyr laid to rest in native town30 minutes ago
-
39,000 Punjab schools to be upgraded with Rs 50bln30 minutes ago
-
Police conducts search operation in Noor Colony30 minutes ago
-
CM expresses grief; announces financial assistance for rain-affected families30 minutes ago