PHC Seals 556 Quackery Centres In Province

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

PHC seals 556 quackery centres in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 556 outlets of quacks in Punjab province.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, during the month of March, the PHC enforcement teams raided 2,747 treatment centres. At 75 points, earlier declared quackery centres, qualified physicians had started treating patients.

Also, the PHC started surveillance of 1,745 centres. Among all districts, the highest number 49 centres were sealed in Lahore. The rest included 44 each in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, 32 each in Gujranwala and Sargodha, Layyah 27, and 25 each in Okara and Sahiwal.

The spokesperson for the commission said the PHC had so far visited over 187,000 centres, and sealed more than 50,000 illegal outlets, whereas at 39,684 points, other businesses had been started.

