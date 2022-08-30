PHF members extend immediate humanitarian relief to over half mln flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The International non-governmental organisations and the members of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (INGOs/PHF) have extended immediate humanitarian response to 777,667 flood impacted people in the country.

The PHF member organizations promptly mobilized resources of $7.5 million to cater to the needs of flood affected people residing in disastrous areas as they were stranded and in dire need of help in many parts of the country.

The climate emergency in Pakistan is the point of main distress at all levels.

According to the UNOCHA latest statistics, a total of 33 million people were badly affected by the flash flood and unusual weather patterns, a news release said.

A total of 22 PHF member organizations (Action against Hunger -ACF, CARE International, HelpAge, HHRD, Helvetas, Human Appeal, IMC, International Rescue Committee, Islamic Relief, Muslim Aid, Muslim Hands, NCA, Qatar Charity, Relief International, Save the Children, Tearfund, SIF, WHH -Welthungerhilfe-, CBM, AKAH, WaterAid, Mercy Corps) were providing extensive response and reached out 153,898 beneficiaries by providing food assistance, 46,444 beneficiaries by providing WASH assistance, 488,146 beneficiaries by providing health services, 12,130 beneficiaries by providing NFIs, 61,675 beneficiaries provided with cash grants, 5,059 beneficiaries were facilitated with shelters, 10,315 beneficiaries were provided with education facilities.

Country Coordinator Syed Shahid Kazmi expressed that this was a climate catastrophe and such unusual rainfall patterns were highly alarming. "Unfortunately, Pakistan is among the top list of those countries which are highly vulnerable to climate change." He mentioned that the INGOs performed a very great role in 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods but this time the disaster was quite huge and unavailability of INGOs in the country also caused problems.

While speaking to member organizations, Resident Coordinator of United Nations Julien Harneis mentioned that the current flood emergency was a climate crisis. "Such massive crisis requires national and international solidarity for collective, coordinated, and effective response.

" He also mentioned about the UN flash appeal that was launch at this day in Islamabad and Geneva. He said, this time the flash appeal was total of $160 million to provide massive humanitarian response and its initial appeal.

While sharing his remarks, PHF executive committee Chair, Farhan Ahmed Khan said, it was a huge disaster and to bring people back to normal life requires massive efforts at all levels. He shared that INGOs, and humanitarian agency's role was highly crucial, and these agencies should be facilitated by the government at all levels to provide effective and coordinated response.

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) is a representative body of 38 INGOs duly registered with Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan and working in Pakistan for various humanitarian and development initiatives.

It may be mentioned that a total of 6.4 million people are in dire need of basic essentials that includes food, shelter, WASH, Non-food items. More than 1000 people were died and 1500 were badly injured. All the provinces of Pakistan were badly damaged as according to the latest figures, 37 districts in Balochistan were badly damaged, 33 districts in Sindh, 25 district in KP, 7 districts in Punjab, 4 districts in GB and 4 district in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, more than 949,858 house were badly destroyed, 2 million acres of crops were badly impacted, and 719,558 livestock were lost. The destruction of the infrastructure is also very massive.

By actively monitoring the severity of situation, PHF member organizations immediately started the relief and rescue operations and reached out 777,667 people in 32 districts (Noshki, Killa Abdullah, Killa Saifullah, Chagi, Chaman, Quetta, Pishin, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Gawadar , Harnai, Quetta, Lasbela, Loralai, Rajanpur, Taunsa sharif, Dera Gazi Khan, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Noshwera, Karak, Charsadda, Tank, D.I. Khan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Dadu, Sajawal, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Chitral ) of Pakistan.