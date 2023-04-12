PHP police sign MoU with private college

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police joined hands with a private college for provision of better educational facilities on concessional fee to the children of martyred and serving police officials, here on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal and Principal Concordia College.

Under the agreement, the college administration would waive 50 per cent admission fee, and give installment facility in tuition fee to the children of on-duty cops and free education to the children of martyred police officials, said spokespersons.