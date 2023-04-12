Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PHP Police Sign MoU With Private College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

PHP police sign MoU with private college

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police joined hands with a private college for provision of better educational facilities on concessional fee to the children of martyred and serving police officials, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police joined hands with a private college for provision of better educational facilities on concessional fee to the children of martyred and serving police officials, here on Wednesday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by SSP Mirza Anjum Kamal and Principal Concordia College.

Under the agreement, the college administration would waive 50 per cent admission fee, and give installment facility in tuition fee to the children of on-duty cops and free education to the children of martyred police officials, said spokespersons.

Related Topics

Police Education Punjab Concordia Philippine Peso Agreement

Recent Stories

EU Deplores Latest Armed Clashes Between Armenia, ..

EU Deplores Latest Armed Clashes Between Armenia, Azerbaijan - Spokesperson

8 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, ..

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, UN Special Envoy for Climate A ..

1 hour ago
 TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘ ..

TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passin ..

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over d ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubar ..

1 hour ago
 Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.