PIA once again on the path of success, says Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan stated that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has once again on the path of success and added that government was making hectic efforts to turn the PIA into a profitable and efficient organization.While talking to "Online" here on Wednesday he stated four defective grounded airplanes have been reactivated through own resources by spending three million Dollars.Responding a question he stated that 31 fleet of airplanes would be increased to 45 and new airplanes to get till December.

He stated that losses of the PIA are continuously coming down with the efforts of the administration of the airliner. Leveling allegations on past governments he stated that past governments recruited number of persons on political basis which put extra burden on PIA.He said that there is vast potential in air transport sector, which could be more than double in the next 20 years.

He said while putting the airliner at the modern lines, it would not only increase the profitability of the PIA but also boost tourism in the country.

To a question he stated that assets of Shaheen's Airline had been confiscated and that would be used to fulfill the dues of civil aviation.Responding another question he stated that in past all profitable routes had been handed over to foreign airlines against the interest of country.

He stated, "We had provided service to the pilgrims without wet lease or charter flights' he added. He stated that now we are starting flights on the routes of the world.Regarding PM US mission, he stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Kashmir mission has met with great success globally, as Imran Khan highlighted the case effectively at the UN General Assembly and raised the voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri.He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan jolted the conscience of the world about the prolonged Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said now it was the test of the UNO to play its role for peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue, which had become a flash point between two nuclear armed neighbours.