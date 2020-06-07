UrduPoint.com
PIA Plane Crash; Investigations Will Be Held In Transparent Manners: Ghulam Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:07 AM

Minister for Civil Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday held assurance that the government would compensate the people who had lost their lives in tragic incident of PIA plane crash in Karachi

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government is going to publish investigation report about the incident on June 22 and the report would be prepared in a transparent manner.

The minister said he realised pain of effected families, adding the government would also compensate of those who had lost their live during rescue work at the place of incident.

He said Rs. 500,000 had given to each of wounded people and it was responsibility of the government to protract lives of the people.

Replying to a question, he said the economy of the whole world was in a stress due to coronavirus.

To another query, he welcomed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiative against him and said the whole cabinet was ready to submit their assets details before NAB.

