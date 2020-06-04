PIA slashes salaries of its employees up to 25 per cent due to Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cut down salaries of its employees by up to 10-25 percent as the national flag carrier was facing financial crisis due to Coronavirus here on Thursday.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said the salaries of the employees whose annual gross pay was above Rs100,000 were slashed by 10 percent.

“The employees whose salary is above 300,000 will face up to 25 per cent cut,” said the Spokesperson, adding that the salary cut would not apply over grade1-4 employees. Hafeez said that Aviation industry faced huge crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Top officials of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) voluntarily cut their salaries back in March to back the government’s move in fight against Coronavirus.

PIA Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of the Air Marshal Arshad Malik also announced a voluntary cut of 20 percent from his own salary due to the losses caused by the airline.

The other officials also voluntarily cut their salaries in fight against Coronavirus. Besides it, the chief officers of the departments voluntarily cut 20 percent cut, followed by 15 percent cut from general managers’ salaries, 10 percent from deputy general managers and eight percent from managers’ salaries.

Coronavirus caused Rs. 4 billion loss to PIA in the month of March as the flights were banned due to the global pandemic.