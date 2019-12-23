UrduPoint.com
Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:56 PM

 PIC attack case: Lawyers observe strike against 7ATA in FIRs

The litigants faced huge trouble due to lawyers strike across the province.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2019) Following the call of Punjab Bar Council (PBC), the lawyers are on strike in different bars across the province here on Monday.

The lawyers locked Rawalpindi bar and observed complete strike against the Punjab government. The litigants faced huge problems due to lock at the gates of the bar as many cases were not taken up by the court and simply adjourned to next dates.

“7ATA must be removed from the FIRs registered against the lawyers in PIC attack case,” the lawyers demanded the government while observing strike.

“We are not terrorists,” said Advocate Usman Ali, adding that “many professional lawyer who had no role in attacking the hospital have also been booked under 7ATA,”.

The lawyers are not appearing before the courts in Lahore and observing strike in compliance of the Punjab Bar Council’s call.

Earlier, senior lawyers during hearing of petitions before the Lahore High Court pleaded that the lawyers who were being produced before the ATC were being produced their covered faces and heads like other professional criminals. They said the whole lawyers’ community felt ashamed to see the fellow lawyers with covered faces and heads. They pleaded the court to order the authorities concerned not to cover the faces and heads of lawyers during their production before the anti-terrorism courts.

It may be mentioned here that the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Dec 12, smashed windows of the hospital, threw stones at the buildings, ransacked the cars parked there inside the building of the hospital, tortured doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff as well as the attendants.

