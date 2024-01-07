PIEDMC directed to submit report on 5000 acres Rwp Economic Zone next week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta has directed the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) authorities to complete the survey of the 5000 acres Economic Zone site on the Rawalpindi Ring Road and submit a report next week.

According to a Commissioner's office spokesperson, a delegation of PIEDMC during a meeting with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta gave a detailed presentation on the proposed site at Rawalpindi Ring Road Economic Zones and the facilities to be provided to the businessmen.

The task of site survey for establishing an economic zone on 5000 acres land along the Rawalpindi Ring Road had been given to PIEDMC Lahore, the Commissioner informed.

The officers concerned were also instructed to arrange a visit of the PIEDMC delegation immediately to the site and provide them with all the necessary information and support.

Establishment of wholesale market and industrial zones in the proposed Economic Zones on the Ring Road would prove to be a game changer for the residents of Rawalpindi, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

The site plan prepared for Rawalpindi would help promote business activities in the region, he said adding, an economic zone would create new employment opportunities for the people.

In the economic and industrial zone, cottage industry, shoe market, plastic, transport, goods forwarding, heavy machinery, marble, steel, jams and jewellery, grain market, furniture, education, mining and other zones would be created, the commissioner informed.

The Commissioner further said that a special policy had been devised to keep the prices under control in the proposed Ring Road Industrial Zones and keep the area safe from the encroachers and the land mafia.

The plot of those who would not start the production for three years would be cancelled, Liaquat Ali Chatta added.

The Commissioner also instructed the PIEDMC authorities to stay in touch with RCCI for the survey and marking of different zones in the Economic Zone along the Ring Road.