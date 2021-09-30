UrduPoint.com

PIMH To Get Status Of Teaching Institution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

PIMH to get status of teaching institution

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SH&ME) to review performance of Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) and its upgradation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) to review performance of Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) and its upgradation.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME, Additional Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, PIMH Executive Director Dr Ashraf and other officials were present in the meeting.

Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail gave briefing to the minister on the upgradation of PIMH.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dr Yasmin said Punjab Institute of Mental Health would be made a teaching institute, adding that the PIMH was providing free treatment and diagnostic facilities.

She said that the PIMH was being fully revamped and it would be made an autonomous organization, adding that the shortage of staff including 26 male nurses would be fulfilled. "All patients admitted in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health are given treatment in conducive environment", she added.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Punjab Male Salman Shahid All Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

1 hour ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

1 hour ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

1 hour ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

2 hours ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.