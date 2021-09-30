PIMH to get status of teaching institution

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&ME) to review performance of Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) and its upgradation.

According to spokesperson for SH&ME, Additional Secretary SH&ME Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, PIMH Executive Director Dr Ashraf and other officials were present in the meeting.

Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail gave briefing to the minister on the upgradation of PIMH.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dr Yasmin said Punjab Institute of Mental Health would be made a teaching institute, adding that the PIMH was providing free treatment and diagnostic facilities.

She said that the PIMH was being fully revamped and it would be made an autonomous organization, adding that the shortage of staff including 26 male nurses would be fulfilled. "All patients admitted in the Punjab Institute of Mental Health are given treatment in conducive environment", she added.