PM Asks Nation To Remain Steadfast, Deal Challenges Under Quaid's Vision

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

PM asks nation to remain steadfast, deal challenges under Quaid's vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan in past seven decades confronted multiple internal and external challenges with resilience and stressed upon the nation to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline'.

In his message to the nation on the country's 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the country had battled against odds at many fronts and needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Prime Minister said, "From the hostility of a neighboring country, with its known hegemonic intentions, to the scourge of terrorism and from coping with natural calamities to fighting pandemics, our nation has always shown resilience and perseverance." He said the day was an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

"This day is an occasion to pause and to reflect as to how far we have been able to achieve those ideals that led to creation of an independent state," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government was diligently working to give the country a system of governance which conformed to the ideals and objectives of independence.

He mentioned of building a system where rule of law prevailed with State of Medina as a role model.

The Prime Minister said, "While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are facing military siege since past one year." He said Pakistan would stand firmly with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

"We will continue to raise voice of the helpless Kashmiris at all available forums. We will continue to sensitize the international community of grave human rights violations in IIOJK and the threats to peace and security of the region posed by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government," he said.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that the struggle and resilience of brave Kashmiris would culminate into their inalienable right of self-determination.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the efforts of Kashmiris with success to rebuild the country in consonance with the vision of its founding fathers and also bestow freedom upon them in IIOJK to complete the agenda of the partition.

