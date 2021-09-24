PM briefed about steps taken to address sanitation problems in Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore Sheikh Imtiaz called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the measures taken to address the issues relating to sanitation in Lahore especially the problem of rain-water.

Besides, the Prime Minister was also told about expansion in the rain-water storage system in Lahore.