- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
PM Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here on Tuesday.
The meeting discussed current political situation in the country and other matters of importance, the PM Office said.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72
US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..
Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra
Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leaders express concern over political prisoners' plight2 minutes ago
-
PM saddened over life loss as bus-tanker collision leaves over 20 dead12 minutes ago
-
Multan commissioner imposes emergency in departments to deal possible flood threat2 hours ago
-
20 passengers die, six injured in bus-oil-tanker collision3 hours ago
-
Govt increases petrol prices by Rs6.72 per liter10 hours ago
-
PA offers Fateha for Quetta martyrs11 hours ago
-
Kashmirs observing black day on India's Independence Day shows hatred: AJK PM11 hours ago
-
Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra11 hours ago
-
CM reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi11 hours ago
-
Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra11 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi11 hours ago
-
PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.