PM Congratulates Pak Army, Scientists Over Launch Of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Army and scientists over the successful launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System.

The prime minister, calling the launch an outcome of untiring efforts by Pakistan Army and scientists, expressed the hope that Fatah-II would help further strengthen the defense of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement.

He said the constant efforts by the Pakistan Army and scientists continued to making Pakistan's defense impregnable.

