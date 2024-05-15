PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Army and scientists over the successful launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System.

The prime minister, calling the launch an outcome of untiring efforts by Pakistan Army and scientists, expressed the hope that Fatah-II would help further strengthen the defense of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement.

He said the constant efforts by the Pakistan Army and scientists continued to making Pakistan's defense impregnable.