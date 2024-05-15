PM Congratulates Pak Army, Scientists Over Launch Of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the Pakistan Army and scientists over the successful launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System.
The prime minister, calling the launch an outcome of untiring efforts by Pakistan Army and scientists, expressed the hope that Fatah-II would help further strengthen the defense of Pakistan, according to a PM Office statement.
He said the constant efforts by the Pakistan Army and scientists continued to making Pakistan's defense impregnable.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders achieving cotton sowing targets6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research16 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor16 minutes ago
-
Cops given cash prizes, certificates over good performances16 minutes ago
-
Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS16 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 1,373 gangs this year so far16 minutes ago
-
Three killed in firing incident near Charsadda Interchange on M-126 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness lectures held at schools26 minutes ago
-
Civil society organizations equipped with public, social audit expertise in WASH Sector36 minutes ago
-
Community-based education centers to control dropout rate, enhance literacy in tribal distts: Minist ..36 minutes ago
-
Students of PIEAS display creative projects at Open House36 minutes ago