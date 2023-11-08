PM departs for a two-day Uzbekistan visit to attend ECO Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday departed here for a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan mainly to attend the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

At the summit, he will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remains committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region, according to a Foreign Office statement.